JUST IN
India briefs G20 FMs, central bank governors on its 2023 presidency agenda
Coal India subsidiaries need to achieve annual targets: Pralhad Joshi
India has set global benchmarks; economic revival on sustained path: FM
Are RBI's hands tied when it comes to inflation?
What is low base effect?
Intensive negotiations ongoing for Diwali trade pact with India, says UK
Maharashtra to come out with a policy for data centres in a month: Official
The process involved in preparing the Union Budget: An explainer
Govt to offer aid to set up paddy straw pelletisation, torrefaction plants
Govt removes criteria for CPSEs to improve share price over sectoral index
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India briefs G20 FMs, central bank governors on its 2023 presidency agenda
Business Standard

Shriram Group likely to submit EoI for privatisation of IDBI Bank

Entry of Shriram Group as a bidder, could set the stage for at least a two-way contest for IDBI Bank with Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial also believed to be a contender

Topics
Shriram Group | IDBI Bank deal | privatisation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IDBI
IDBI Bank

According to insiders, the Shriram Group has been working on a structure for a potential bid for IDBI Bank, the state-owned lender, that is being sold through a competitive bidding process and is likely to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for it soon, reported The Economic Times. The sources told ET that Shriram Group, a financier with its headquarters in Chennai, may establish a different holding company to take part in the privatisation of IDBI Bank.

R Thyagarajan-led Shriram Group operates in segments such as commercial vehicle financing, two-wheeler financing, and micro, small, and medium enterprise loans. Entry of Shriram Group as a bidder, could set the stage for at least a two-way contest for IDBI Bank with Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial also believed to be a contender.

Shriram has not come to a mutually agreeable commercial agreement with investors who might want to join its consortium. Discussions to establish a consortium with financial investors are underway. The non-bank lender will serve as the consortium's lead member if one is formed.

Also read: Shriram Group waits for NCLT approval of merger, ready for integration

According to reports, Shriram was one of 18 attendees in virtual roadshows held by the government in April to inform possible suitors about the privatisation plan. On October 7, the Indian government published a preliminary information memorandum outlining its plan to sell the majority of its holdings in IDBI Bank. The IDBI Bank's EoI filing deadline is December 16.

When asked about his company's interest in the upcoming privatisation of banks, Fairfax Chairman Prem Watsa told ET in an interview on April 7 that it was "looking at all of those chances."

The privatisation of IDBI Bank is being done in two stages. EoIs will be submitted by interested suitors in the first. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will evaluate their eligibility to take part in the privatisation process, and they will be required to pass the regulator's "fit and proper" test and obtain government security clearance. Those who have passed the first step may perform due diligence and submit a financial offer for the bank in the second round.

According to the preliminary information memorandum issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government and state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) are selling a 60.72 per cent share in IDBI Bank. They hold 94.72 per cent of the bank together. They will each keep 34 per cent following the share sale. To submit an EoI, interested parties must have a minimum net worth of Rs. 22,500 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shriram Group

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 10:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.