Significant investments in 5G rollout, will accelerate further: Telcos

-
ALSO READ
Reliance, Sterlite, TechM set to power next-gen 5G telecom networks
Telecom operators sound alarm over India-specific standard for 5G
No need for 5G trials in India to test the technology, says Nokia
Global telecom gear MNCs urge govt to change norms, seek level field
Spectrum auction: DoT circulates Cabinet note for comments, keeps 5G out
-
Telecom worldwide is getting "significant investments" in 5G and the resulting digital transformation will lead to better user experience, said representatives of leading telecom companies at Cyient CXO Cyience Series panel discussion.
The panelists from Cyient, a global engineering and digital solutions company, VolkerWessels Telecom and BT discussed 5G strategy, designing an intelligent infrastructure and new business opportunities for enterprises and consumers.
Prabhakar Atla, of Cyient, said that significant investments are being made in communications and network infrastructure rollout from the customers.
"Network densification is a key area of focus and we expect 30-50 per cent growth in the coming years. We anticipate a significant acceleration of 5G roll outs over the next 12 months,” he said.
The speakers agreed that with the 5G rollout imminent, enterprises are going through a point of inflection in their approach towards communication networks.
Wido Van De Mast, CEO, VolkerWessels Telecom said, “5G rollout is a huge opportunity for enterprises and will lead to shedding waste in the value chain". He hoped that intelligent infrastructure will improve the quality of life and must reduce the waste in the chain.
“Criticality of seamless connectivity will be a key trend for 2021. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT will lead to richer and more immersive experiences for consumers," said another panel member from BT.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU