Significant investments in 5G rollout, will accelerate further: Telcos

Telecom worldwide is getting "significant investments" in 5G and the resulting digital transformation will lead to better user experience, said representatives of leading telecom companies at Cyient CXO Cyience Series panel discussion.

The panelists from Cyient, a global engineering and digital solutions company, VolkerWessels Telecom and BT discussed 5G strategy, designing an intelligent infrastructure and new business opportunities for enterprises and consumers.

Prabhakar Atla, of Cyient, said that significant investments are being made in communications and network infrastructure rollout from the customers.

"Network densification is a key area of focus and we expect 30-50 per cent growth in the coming years. We anticipate a significant acceleration of 5G roll outs over the next 12 months,” he said.

The speakers agreed that with the 5G rollout imminent, enterprises are going through a point of inflection in their approach towards communication networks.

Wido Van De Mast, CEO, VolkerWessels Telecom said, “5G rollout is a huge opportunity for enterprises and will lead to shedding waste in the value chain". He hoped that intelligent infrastructure will improve the quality of life and must reduce the waste in the chain.

“Criticality of seamless connectivity will be a key trend for 2021. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT will lead to richer and more immersive experiences for consumers," said another panel member from BT.