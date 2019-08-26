Sitharaman's relief package likely to boost festive cheer for durable firms

Top executives of durable firms have expressed hope that the measures announced on Friday to revive economic growth would help boost sentiment in the run-up to the period from Dussehra to Diwali, which is about two months away.

The move to inject liquidity into the system, coupled with rate cuts announced by the central bank, will help consumer finance in the festive season, they said. “The immediate release of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks (PSBs), in addition to repo rate cuts introduced earlier, will increase liquidity in the market enabling greater lending,” ...