Stimulus package: FM Nirmala Sitharaman tries to make some repair

On Friday, the finance minister (FM) unveiled a package of measures with a view to boost market sentiment, improve liquidity, reverse economic slowdown, assure tax payers of fair treatment and help some sectors overcome immediate problems. She assured two more instalments of relief or revival packages in the coming weeks.

How far these welcome announcements will help in the context of a worsening trade war between America and China that has rattled global markets and business sentiment is difficult to assess. Early Friday, China said it would impose tariffs of 5 per cent and 10 per ...