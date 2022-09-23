JUST IN
Skill India partners with Samsung to upskill youth in future technologies

There is no deficit of talent in New India but a rise in demand for Skilled Indians globally, says Chandrasekhar

Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

The Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung India today, for a skilling initiative that aims to empower the youth with industry relevant skills in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming, in a bid to enhance their employability.

The programme, ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ aims to upskill over 3,000 unemployed youth from 18-25 years of age in future technologies, in partnership with the government's Skill India initiative.

The programme will be executed by ESSCI, which is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) entity through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship who was present on the occasion, said that skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment--- as their Passports to Prosperity.

“The more employment-oriented skilling is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians. He said the Government’s emphasis on skilling has been to harness the opportunities in an increasingly digitised world and to make India a talent pool. There is no deficit of talent in the country but an increased demand for talented and skilled Indians across the globe”, he added.

Emphasising on the need to focus on skill development initiatives in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the minister said that partnership efforts should be taken up not just with premier educational institutions but also with Universities and Institutes in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The MoU was exchanged by Mr. Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 00:01 IST

