EPF member accounts of 98% contributory firms updated till March 6: Govt
Business Standard

Slow RoW permissions from discoms dragging 5G rollout: telecom infra firms

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has also flagged only three major states aligning state policies with central right-of-way guidelines

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

5G

The slow pace of permissions and lack of bulk right-of-way (RoW) clearances by state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) is slowing the deployment of 5G infrastructure, the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has said.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 18:19 IST

