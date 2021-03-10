Slum households still using polluting fuels despite govt's LPG push: Study

-
Many urban slum households in six states do not use LPG (cooking gas) exclusively and depend on a mix of polluting fuels, according to a recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).
The study said that only half of the urban slum households in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, use LPG exclusively. This is despite 86 per cent of urban slum households in the six states having an LPG connection.
“The six states account for nearly a quarter of India’s urban slum population. Further, 16 per cent of the households are still using traditional fuels such as firewood, dung cakes, agriculture residue, charcoal, and kerosene as their primary fuel and over a third are stacking LPG with these polluting fuels. This increases exposure to indoor air pollution for such households,” the CEEW study said.
The findings are based on CEEW’s Cooking Energy Access Survey 2020 conducted in urban slums across the six states. The survey covered 656 households across 83 urban slums, notified and non-notified, in 58 districts.
“While the six states covered in the survey have the highest percentage of households covered under the scheme, only 23 per cent of slum households had Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) connections. Despite PMUY, about 12 per cent of the urban slum households do not use LPG and rely on polluting fuels entirely,” the study said.
“As part of the next phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the government must target poor households without an LPG connection in urban slums. Policymakers must also nudge oil marketing companies and distributors to improve home delivery of LPG refills in slum areas to increase exclusive use of LPG,” said Arunabha Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of CEEW.
“Also, as the LPG refill prices rise, the government must target vulnerable households – beyond PMUY beneficiaries – with differential subsidy support for using LPG in a sustained manner,” said Ghosh, referring to the high price of LPG cylinders.
Shaily Jha, Research Analyst at CEEW and lead author of the study, said, “A significant share of the urban slum population is struggling to afford using LPG for all their cooking, especially due to the rising fuel prices and the economic impact of the pandemic. Further, given that the number of Ujjwala beneficiaries living in urban slums is low, majority of slum households remain ineligible for relief support in the form of free cylinders under the PM-Garib Kalyan Yojana.”
