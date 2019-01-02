SMEs getting training from IISc centre to reach out to end-customers

Imagine a wardrobe that can dry clothes straight out of a washing machine. This could be a breakthrough innovation for millions of Indian houses, which do not have a balcony or get enough sunlight for drying clothes.

There are some of the innovations at TIME2, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here, which is preparing the ground for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its research and development (R&D) to take their next leap. India is estimated to have at least 40 million registered and unregistered SMEs, employing 40 per cent of the workforce, if not more. ...