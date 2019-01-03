Solar electricity in stiff competition with cheaper grid power in Bihar

At Lokhariya, an interior village in Araria district, at Sajida Begum’s house is heard the wailing of her 16-day-old grandson, who is being given a bath and an oil massage. A very pleased Sajida says her house, like many others in the village, got electricity from the government-powered grid in 2017.

When Business Standard visited the village in September 2015, it was not connected to the grid. A mini solar power plant of Decentralised Energy Systems India Pvt Ltd (DESI Power) was supplying electricity for four hours in the evening to about 204 houses and a masjid, besides ...