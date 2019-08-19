Solar rooftop capacity sees record addition, ground-mounted lags behind

India’s solar power sector is seeing two parallel capacity addition movements, the pace of which are neither connected nor bring in any predictability to the government’s renewable energy target. One is the traditional ground-mounted utility-scale solar systems that put their entire power into the grid; the other is rooftop generation, that can be either standalone or connected to the grid.

India is aiming to install 100 Gw of solar power by 2022, of which 40 Gw is to come from solar rooftop. Over the past year, it is solar rooftop installations that have seen a record ...