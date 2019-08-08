India to impose tariff barriers on imported solar and wind equipment

In order to promote the domestic manufacturing capacity of solar and wind equipment in the country, the government would increase tariff barriers on imported solar panels, wind turbines and their components. Imported Chinese is likely to be impacted the most.

The development comes at a time when India continues to explore all possible options when it comes to bridging its enormous trade deficit with manufacturing powerhouse China. As of 2018-19, the deficit stood at $53 billion, down $10 billion after India raised import duties on a broad range of products, mostly originating in China, by as many as 8 times in 2018.

Speaking at curtain raiser of RE-Invest, India’s flagship investor conference for renewable energy, R K Singh, Union minister of state for power and new & renewable energy, said, "Right now safeguard duty is imposed on which will be diluted in a few years. We will increase tariff on down the value chain in the coming years.”

Aanand Kumar, secretary, MNRE, said the components to make a solar panel such as glass, metal cast and other equipment, which are imported, would also see a duty hike. “We want global companies to come and set up their manufacturing here in India – to not only cater to the demand of India but also of the world. We want India to be an export hub for renewable energy equipment,” he said.

Last year, the Indian government announced the imposition of safeguard duty for two years – 25 per cent for the current year, 20 per cent for six months thereafter and 15 per cent after that. The duty would specifically impact the solar panels coming from China, as more than 85 per cent of India’s solar capacity is built on Chinese panels. In wind, however, domestic manufacturing caters to more than 90 per cent of the sector’s demand. Global players such as Vestas have set up manufacturing units in India.

Meanwhile, the country's first tender for solar manufacturing has seen tepid interest from the industry. MNRE had announced a tender for setting up of 6 GW plants linked with setting up of 2 GW (per annum) of solar manufacturing plants. After several extensions for over a year, the Central government in January decided to cancel the lone bid that came from Azure Power with Waaree Energies.

Now, the Centre has revised the tender specifications for the upcoming bidding process. Hoping to attract more investor interest, the tariff cap has been set at Rs 2.75/unit. In an interesting amendment introduced, MNRE has allowed using imported solar modules at power plants and not necessarily from the manufacturing unit set up by the company. Earlier it was mandatory.

In a bid to build up local export capacity, the government has also focused on exports which can substitute Chinese exports to the US, facing heat due to the trade war. A government report, commissioned earlier this year, also pointed out certain items from the renewable sector, which India can export to the US, edging out Chinese goods.