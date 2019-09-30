Soon, you may track live status of private and public sector infra projects

The finance ministry has conceived of a National Infrastructure Pipeline — a dynamic list of private and public sector projects — which will eventually add up to the Rs 100 trillion (about $1.4 trillion) investment in infrastructure that the NDA government plans to execute by 2024. “The list will tell investors at what stage of execution each of these projects is in and offer them a realistic assessment of whether to put money into them or not,” said an informed source.

The list will be updated in real time. A government release states: “The National ...