Southern Railway introduced 13 pairs of intra-state trains since Sept 7

has introduced 13 pairs of intra-state trains since September 7, after temporary suspension of the service. The development comes after the state government requested the to start these trains.

These 13 services are also originating from and terminating from Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore-–two important terminals serving Chennai.

The extension of trains to Chennai has seen an increase in patronage. These trains were earlier running up to Arakkonam or Chengalpattu, and weren't touching Chennai. Similarly, seven pairs of special mail/express trains are being run in Kerala, said.





Southern Railway has taken several steps to ensure safe travel for passengers during Covid-19. Only those with confirmed tickets and the asymptomatic are allowed to travel. Thermal screening of travelers is done at the entry point itself. Regular sanitisation of coaches and toilets is being done at the terminals.

In addition to this, several modifications have been made in the air-conditioning to ensure safe journey. Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Family welfare and Railway Board are being strictly adhered to, said a release.

Issue of bed rolls has been discontinued and curtains have been removed in all AC coaches.