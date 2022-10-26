JUST IN
Better for Indian policymakers to understand what makes oil prices move
Centre lays down 75-point climate-friendly agenda under Mission LiFE
Housing sales in top 7 cities gain momentum, likely to breach 2014 peak
Assets worth Rs 18,400 crore attached under Benami Act till July 31: Report
Rupee trade with few nations may start, internationalisation will take time
Cash-out: Issues with direct benefit transfer's growing ambit
Rupee trade with few nations may start, internationalisation will take time
Hopes for India-UK FTA talks impetus with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
RBI's liquidity infusion largest since April 2019 as surplus cash dries up
Average cut-off yield spikes by 12 bps to 7.84% at state bond action
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Better for Indian policymakers to understand what makes oil prices move
Business Standard

Spat over format of Andhra Pradesh's capital city rattles global investors

The three-capital plan proposed by the YSR Congress implies a significant shrinkage of the Amaravati project.

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | capital | global investors

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

The dispute over whether Andhra Pradesh will have three capital cities, a first for any state in India, or a conventional single-city-based headquarter at Amaravati refuses to abate. In 2020, the Andhra Legislative Assembly passed a Bill that gives shape to the government’s plans to have three capitals — an executive capital at Visakhapatnam, a legislative capital at Amravati, a new city for which land was acquired from farmers, and a judicial capital in Kurnool. But just last week, the state’s ruling party, YSR Congress, led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a rally in Visakhapatnam to drum up support for the three-capital formula. In another part of the city was a competing rally, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit, by those in favour of the single-city plan.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.