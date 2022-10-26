Spat over format of Andhra Pradesh's capital city rattles global investors

The dispute over whether will have three cities, a first for any state in India, or a conventional single-city-based headquarter at Amaravati refuses to abate. In 2020, the Andhra Legislative Assembly passed a Bill that gives shape to the government’s plans to have three capitals — an executive at Visakhapatnam, a legislative at Amravati, a new city for which land was acquired from farmers, and a judicial capital in Kurnool. But just last week, the state’s ruling party, YSR Congress, led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a rally in Visakhapatnam to drum up support for the three-capital formula. In another part of the city was a competing rally, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit, by those in favour of the single-city plan.