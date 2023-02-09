JUST IN
Rs 1.5-trn spending rationalisation helps govt meet FY23 deficit goal
Trai's move to display caller names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI
PM Modi to inaugurate three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Friday
Over 200K farmers in Rajasthan become self-dependent by producing seeds
All govt depts to integrate with national single window system by Dec
India Energy Week: Rising demand for fossil fuel dominated the talks
Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill
Local bodies going green through climate bonds in Madhya Pradesh
Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy
Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Trai's move to display caller names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rs 1.5-trn spending rationalisation helps govt meet FY23 deficit goal

Without the expenditure rationalisation, the Revised Estimates (RE) for the Centre's total spending would have been about Rs 43.4 trillion instead of Rs 41.9 trillion

Topics
Fiscal Deficit | financial year

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

The Centre has carried out an expenditure rationalisation exercise of at least Rs 1.5 trillion in the current fiscal year (2022-23, or FY23). This move has helped it meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of nominal gross domestic product (GDP), Business Standard has learnt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fiscal deficit

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 19:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.