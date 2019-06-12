wo aircraft incidents a day in Indian airspace as traffic becomes denser

There were 3,206 incidents between January 2014 and April 2019, involving Boeing and Airbus planes operated by scheduled airlines in India, according to information obtained by Business Standard under the Right to Information Act (RTI). These incidents pertain only to Boeing and Airbus planes in India and do not include those of other manufacturers such as ATR and Bombardier.

In effect, there were almost two incidents involving these aircraft every day during this period. However India’s aviation regulator did not share the list of incidents with Business Standard stating that ...