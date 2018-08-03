JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

CCI seeks DIPP views on discount norms for e-commerce marketplace with FDI

Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin to help avert over 300,000 deaths by '19: WHO
Business Standard

State drug controllers get power to issue NOCs for drugs meant for export

To promote ease of doing business, the DCGI has discontinued the earlier practice of such NoCs being granted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Medicine
Image via Shutterstock

State drug controllers have been given complete jurisdiction to issue no objection certificates (NOCs) for the manufacture of unapproved, banned or new drugs that are solely meant for exports.

The Drug Control General of India (DCGI) has discontinued the earlier practice wherein the grant of such NoCs was being overseen by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This order will come into effect from August 20, 2018.

The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) had recently approached the drug regulator seeking a waiver on bioequivalence (BE) studies for granting a license to the oral dosage form of drugs specified under BCS category 2 and 4 for the purpose of export.

ALSO READ: Indian pharma firms see fall in rate of final product approvals from USFDA

Drug controllers in some states were insisting on submission of results of BE studies endorsed by the CDSO for grant of the license to manufacture such drugs for export purpose and this had been causing difficulties to exporters, according to Pharmexcil.

"In order to streamline the process and facilitate the ease of doing business, it has been decided that the process of grant of such NOCs by the CDSCO shall be discontinued and such NOCs shall be granted by the state licensing authorities themselves," the DCGI stated in a communication sent to all states and Union Territory drug controllers on August 2.


ALSO READ: Pharma exports see double digit growth after a gap of three years

The drug controller, however, laid down certain guidelines for grant of such licenses to ensure that these products are strictly utilised for the purpose of export.

In case of drugs covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the applicant will have to obtain NOC from the Narcotic Commissioner of India, according to the latest orders.

First Published: Fri, August 03 2018. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements