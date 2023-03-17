JUST IN
Business Standard

States' capital budgets: Spending, classification can be variable exercise

Most of the other major states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana and Haryana, hew close to either extreme

States budget | Capex | Budget

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

In West Bengal, of the total projected Rs 2,886 crore the state plans to spend as capital investment for health, almost 40 per cent will be spent on medical education, training and research, clearly a revenue expenditure

States have begun to put serious money in their capital budgets but how much of that money is new and where does the spending go? India Ratings & Research data shows for FY24 nine major state governments plan to spend close to 26 per cent more than what they spent in FY23. As absolute numbers, these are big sums and bear examination.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:58 IST

