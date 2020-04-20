States push ahead to include non-card holders for free rations under PDS

With a growing mumber of people without finding it difficult to get free food during the crisis, several state governments have, during the past few weeks, announced that they would temporary universalise their Public Distribution Systems (PDS) to embrace such people. Experts, however, are of the opinion that unless clear guidelines are spelt out it remains to be seen how many people fall within the ambit and who still remains excluded.

The states that have decided to universalise their will give free grains even to those who don’t have a ration card, either as part of any Central government scheme or state programme.

In Uttar Pradesh, among the first states to announce free ration for three months to select beneficiaries, the state government in communication issued on April 17 said that it had decided to universalize the till June and people who don’t have a ration card or even an Aadhar card will be eligible for free dry rations.

These include both, nomadic communities and migrant labourers in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren too in a series of tweets few days back announced to universalise the so that everyone is eligible for free ration.

He said that those which were cancelled by the previous government will also be considered for free food distribution. There number amounts to around 7.5 lakh.

In Chhattisgarh, state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, too announced universalization of the PDS to ensure that non-ration card holders too get free food.

To operationalise, the scheme, the state Food Department has decided to provide two quintals of rice to every panchayat in the state for free distribution to non-ration card holders.

The Gram Panchayat has to keep a record of the person to whom this free rice is being given. All non-ration card holders will be eligible to get 5 kilograms of free rice under the initiative.

It according to some sources has also adopted self-declaration system by the beneficiary underlying his need for free food.

In cities too, the Urban Bodies can identify non-ration card holders and distribute 5 kilograms of free rice to them after taking down their proper record.

In Rajasthan and Telangana too, the state governments have decided to universalize their PDS operations for the time being. In Rajasthan, the state is giving free ghee, oil, pulses and sugar to the non-ration card holders.

In Delhi, too, the state government has started a system of e-coupons to enable non-ration card holders get free food during the period.

However, civil society activists say the process is extremely cumbersome and heavily relies on smartphone for getting identified as a potential beneficiary. The e-coupons can be accessed after signing in through the Aadhar number.

“In case of Delhi, we have seen that the process of verification is highly cumbersome which is why as against 1.5 lakh e-coupon applications, a little over 3 lakhs have got free grains. While in some other states which have announced universalization of PDS the devil will lie in the detail and if the poor, migrants or informal sector workers have to proof that they are eligible then the whole purpose is defeated,” Dipa Sinha, a teacher at Ambedkar University and a prominent member of the Right to Food Campaign, told Business Standard.