States wrest back control over how lands they want to acquired are priced

Over 5 years after it was legislated, how has the Land Acquisition Act 2013 performed on ground? In the first of a three-part series, Business Standard finds out why so many states have diluted the need for a Social Impact Assessment before acquiring lands After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Union government failed to amend the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, it let states do so instead.

One of the key provisions of the law that several state governments subsequently went about diluting was how to ...