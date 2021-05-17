Statsguru: Commodity supercycle may hurt India amid Covid-19 pandemic

As the global economy is recovering, demand for commodities has shot up. After a year of limited activity, several economies are expecting a faster-than-usual bounce back to normal. This has led to an increase in commodity prices across the board.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index is trending at its highest level ever, so are the futures for copper and wheat (see chart 1). Crude prices are trading at the highest level since last year. A commodity supercycle will help the fortunes of the metal and shipping industry (chart 2), but it will hurt India as it tries to recover from ...