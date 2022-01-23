Statsguru: Six charts show automobile sector is still not out of the slump

Although the Indian economy is expected to grow by 9 per cent in the current fiscal year, data indicates the automobile sector is still not out of the slump. Data published by the VAHAN portal shows that two-wheeler sales in 2021 were the lowest in eight years.

Two-wheeler registrations fell even before the pandemic, but declined further in 2021. About 11.77 million motorcycles and scooters were sold last year, which was lower than 12.9 million two-wheelers sold in 2014 (chart 1). Car sales were higher than last year but were still below the level witnessed in 2018 when 2.76 million motor ...