Steel ministry mulls options for duty free export of higher grade iron ore

The Union ministry of steel has set in motion a study on whether higher grade cane be exported by passing it off as lower grade material or as pellets. Both, inferior grade ore with iron content of up to 58 per cent and pellets are currently exempted from export tax, while richer grade ore attracts a 30 per cent duty.

The Union ministry of steel is evaluating options for allowing exports of higher grade without the prevailing steep duty of 30 per cent.

The ministry has decided to rope in consultancy firm Mecon Ltd to commission a study on the possibility of exporting high grade lumps or fines (iron content above 58 per cent) either in the garb of low grade ore or as iron ore pellets which enjoy export duty waiver regardless of the ore content.

Presently, iron ore with iron content of up to 58 per cent is exempted from export duty. Over the last six months, this baser grade ore has gained traction in the export markets after the crisis at Vale's Brazil mines in January this year and the operation of some key in Australia, hit by a tropical cyclone, sent iron ore supplies into turmoil. China's steel makers have shown a renewed appetite for lower grade iron ore fines after the environment regulations did not turn out to be as stringent as anticipated. Buying inferior grade iron ore instead of pellets is helping the Chinese steel companies shore up their bottomline.

Lower grade iron ore fines are piling up at mine heads with no demand in the domestic market. While iron ore of up to 58 per cent iron has found conducive conditions for export after global supply turmoil and the spike in prices, ore of richer grade (iron content of 58-60 per cent) is still stranded. At the end of March 2019, iron ore stockpile at mines is estimated to have reached over 150 million tonnes. Between them, Odisha and Jharkhand have contributed nearly 80 per cent to the building inventory.

The government levies 30 per cent duty on exports of iron ore with iron content beyond 30 per cent. The steep duty makes exports of the superior grade iron ore unviable.

Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (Fimi), the guild for merchant miners, has been pressing the government for lifting export duty on iron ore with up to 60 per cent iron content. With hardly any demand for such ore in the domestic market, exports were the only outlet, Fimi reasoned.