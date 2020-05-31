JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

10-digit mobile numbers to continue, 11-digit not in consideration: TRAI
Business Standard

Story in Numbers: 69% prefer work from home to continue to avoid traffic

The survey was an attempt to understand how people were feeling under the lockdown since March 25

Topics
Coronavirus | Work from home | Lockdown

Indiaspend 

Story in Numbers: 69% prefer work from home to continue to avoid traffic
Of the respondents, 60% were male and 59% were between the ages of 25 and 34

Urban working professionals across 10 cities in India — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Surat — would like to continue working from home even after the lockdown, a survey has found.

As many as 69% respondents said they would like working from home if that would mean less commute and cleaner air, among other reasons, such as more flexibility and family time, found the online survey of 1,082 urban professionals conducted by New Delhi-based communications initiative Climate Trends in partnership with YouGov, a UK-based data analytics company.

Story in Numbers: 69% prefer work from home to continue to avoid traffic


The survey was an attempt to understand how people were feeling under the lockdown since March 25. Of the respondents, 60% were male and 59% were between the ages of 25 and 34.

Story in Numbers: 69% prefer work from home to continue to avoid traffic
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU