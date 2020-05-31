Story in Numbers: 69% prefer work from home to continue to avoid traffic

Urban working professionals across 10 cities in India — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Surat — would like to continue working from home even after the lockdown, a survey has found.

As many as 69% respondents said they would like working from home if that would mean less commute and cleaner air, among other reasons, such as more flexibility and time, found the online survey of 1,082 urban professionals conducted by New Delhi-based communications initiative Climate Trends in partnership with YouGov, a UK-based data analytics company.

The survey was an attempt to understand how people were feeling under the since March 25. Of the respondents, 60% were male and 59% were between the ages of 25 and 34.



