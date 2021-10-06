Stubble burning down 82% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy

Stubble burning:There has been an 82 per cent drop in incidents of paddy stubble burning between September 15 and October 4 across India, with Punjab and Haryana leading the way. However, experts said that how far this trend will be maintained needs to be observed, as excessive rains in September have delayed harvesting of the paddy crop in several major growing states.

This could explain why the waste has not been set on fire (See Table: Stubble burning between Sept 15-Oct 4, 2021 as compared to the same period a year ago). Data shows that September rains in Punjab were 77 per ...