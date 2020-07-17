Substantial decline in health expenditure in May surprises experts

After showing a bump in April, the declined substantially in May year-on-year, surprising experts.

Expenditure by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare fell by almost 50 per cent to Rs 3,948 crore in May this year compared to Rs 7,816 crore in the same month of the previous year, showed data by the Controller General of Accounts.

On the other hand, the expenditure rose almost 200 per cent to Rs 12,930 crore in April against Rs 4,327 crore in the same month of 2019-20.

Even if one compares the expenditure month-on-month, the decline has been substantial at nearly 70 per cent.

Within the ministry, the main part of the outlay is allocated to the Department of the Health and Family Welfare. This expenditure shrank by almost 50 per cent at Rs 3,925 crore in May compared to Rs 7,785 crore in the same month of 2019-20. It had shown a jump of 200 per cent at Rs 11,928 crore in April year-on-year.

A small portion of the funds are allocated to the department of health research. This expenditure declined by 24 per cent at Rs 23.08 crore in May compared to Rs 30.53 crore a year ago. The expenditure had climbed by 179 per cent at Rs 1001.48 crore in April year-on-year. The expenditure declined 97.69 per cent month-on-month.

The outlay allocated to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which envisaged the “launch” of vaccine to cure for “public health use latest by August 15, also comes under this head.

A former top government official, who did not wish to be named, said that the decline in May could have been because all offices were shut in April due to the national lockdown and files did not move, therefore money was not spent.

He basically meant that the approval for expenditure for the month of May had not come by April.

"The other explanation could be that there has been a shortage of funds... the government may also have felt that with the migrant crisis and economic situation it is more important to put money in the hands of people," he said.

For instance, the ministry of rural development has spent almost half of the money allocated to it in the Budget by May.

Experts are not sure about a sharp reversal of expenditure trend for the health sector at a time when the efforts are being made to fight the deadly

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA said,"It is unclear if the lockdown had an impact on the demand for various health services, which affected the flow of funds from the Centre towards various schemes in May, 2020."

Ministry of Ayush does not have much funds compared to its counterpart in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Even here, the expenditure was just Rs 7.28 crore in May this year, way down from Rs 200.6 crore in the same month of the previous year. The expenditure had risen to over 500 per cent in April to Rs 270.95 crore year-on-year.