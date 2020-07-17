- Gold price dips to Rs 49,267 per 10 gram; silver at Rs 52,085 per kg
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally past 1 mn; over 35,000 new cases in 24 hrs
Coronavirus latest news: The total number of cases in India is now at 1,005,637. Maharashtra has 284,281 cases, Delhi 118,645, and Tamil Nadu 156,369. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A health worker collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at a medical camp, during Unlock 2.0, in Chennai
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 35,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours — its biggest single-day spike so far — taking the total number of coronaivrus cases to 1,005,637. With over 680 deaths on Thursday, the country's death toll has now risen to 25,609.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded an increase of over 245,000 coronavirus cases globally over the past 24 hours.
As many as 13,937,253 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 8,268,480 have recovered, 591,957 have died so far, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remins the most affected. It recorded over 73,000 cases in a day to take its total count to 3,694,948 and reported a death toll of 141,117 so far. The US is followed by Brazil (2,014,738 cases and 76,822 deaths) and India (1,005,637 cases, 25,609 deaths).
