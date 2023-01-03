JUST IN
Business Standard

Sugar firms may seek govt nod to retail green fuel from their own premises

The plan is to convert sugar factories into full-scale 'green energy hubs'

Topics
sugar industry | petrol | ethanol

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

sugar

To boost ethanol consumption and build an additional revenue stream, sugar factories are working on a plan to convert their manufacturing units into “green energy hubs” that will retail fuel doped with ethanol, produce and sell bio-CNG to meet local needs, and act as centres of multi-point access to energy for local consumers, a significant section of whom are likely to be farmers.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:07 IST

