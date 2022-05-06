Supply chain plan: Japanese government selects six Indian projects

The Japanese government has selected eight Indian and Australian projects that will be implemented in the sphere of data, IT, medical and cold chain marketplace, among others, as part of an arrangement to counter China’s dominance in in the .

Six of the eight projects are from India and were selected by on April 25 for the ‘Program for the Resilience in the Indo-Pacific Region’. The remaining two projects will be conducted in Australia.

These projects will be implemented by March 2023.

“These projects will initially conduct a demonstration program to help Japanese companies visualise their supply chains, upgrade logistics, facilitate trade procedures and diversify their production bases,” the Japanese Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

The development comes a year after India entered into a trilateral Resilience Initiative (SCRI) arrangement with Australia and to enhance the resilience of supply chains in the and develop dependable sources of supply and explore other countries who could join in the initiative. It also aims to provide opportunities to stakeholders towards capacity building and promotion of domestic manufacturing.

One of these projects aims to establish a master database of manufacturing components, which will enable access to information across manufacturing processes to digitise the drone manufacturing process. Apart from that, other projects will reduce usage of chemical fertilizer, thereby reducing carbon emission in farmland with satellite data and artificial intelligence.

“ and India have been working together to strengthen the supply chain resilience and India's industrial competitiveness. These projects can be instrumental in promoting such policy objectives between India and Japan,” the statement said.