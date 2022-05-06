Supply chain plan: Japanese government selects six Indian projects

-
ALSO READ
What does Japan's $42 billion investment mean for India?
TMS Ep133: Japanese investment, private equity, IT sector, no-fly zone
Flipkart arm eKart to offer end to end supply chain solutions across India
Japan's Oct machinery orders rise for first time in 3 months: Govt data
Does Japan vindicate Modern Monetary Theory?
-
The Japanese government has selected eight Indian and Australian projects that will be implemented in the sphere of data, IT, medical and cold chain marketplace, among others, as part of an arrangement to counter China’s dominance in supply chain in the Indo-Pacific region.
Six of the eight projects are from India and were selected by Japan on April 25 for the ‘Program for the Supply Chain Resilience in the Indo-Pacific Region’. The remaining two projects will be conducted in Australia.
These projects will be implemented by March 2023.
“These projects will initially conduct a demonstration program to help Japanese companies visualise their supply chains, upgrade logistics, facilitate trade procedures and diversify their production bases,” the Japanese Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.
The development comes a year after India entered into a trilateral Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) arrangement with Australia and Japan to enhance the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific Region and develop dependable sources of supply and explore other countries who could join in the initiative. It also aims to provide opportunities to stakeholders towards capacity building and promotion of domestic manufacturing.
One of these projects aims to establish a master database of manufacturing components, which will enable access to information across manufacturing processes to digitise the drone manufacturing process. Apart from that, other projects will reduce usage of chemical fertilizer, thereby reducing carbon emission in farmland with satellite data and artificial intelligence.
“Japan and India have been working together to strengthen the supply chain resilience and India's industrial competitiveness. These projects can be instrumental in promoting such policy objectives between India and Japan,” the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU