T N Srinivasan, who shook traditional economic thinking, is no more

T N Srinivasan, or TN as he was popularly called, provided an intellectual framework along with Jagdish Bhagwati and Padma Desai for economic reforms that India undertook in 1991 when the balance of payments crisis hit it hard. He breathed his last at the age of 85 on Saturday in Chennai.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, he through his papers showed that the 1966 rupee devaluation had narrowed the trade deficit. Later, the rupee was devalued twice during the 1991 reforms. TN, along with Bhagwati, was a critic of protectionist policies adopted by the then governments.

Later taking stock of economic reforms, he wrote in a working paper in 2003 that corrective actions were still needed to revive investment climate in India. He suggested fiscal consolidation, including significant tax and expenditure reforms as well as re-thinking of centre-state fiscal arrangements, further opening up of the economy to foreign trade and investment, credible commitment to capital account convertibility of the rupee, alleviating infrastructure constraints and undertaking labour and insolvency reforms.

These ideas saw fructification in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Mangement (FRBM) Act, opening up of the FDI regime in phases and enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, though at a much later date.

However, the rupee is yet to be made fully convertible, though TN wanted it to be so in "not too distant future." However, capital controls now are much more limited than those in 2003.

Also, labour reforms are yet to be expedited though many state governments including Rajasthan have gone on their own to carry them out.

TN was trained to be a statistician, studying at the in Kolkata. But, later he took to economics, guided by Tjalling Koopmans at Yale University. Under this mentor, he studied operations research and linear programming. He wrote his doctoral thesis on the choice of techniques and earned his PhD in Economics (1962) from Yale University.

In fact, TN came back to India from the US to work in the New Delhi-based in 1962. He also worked in the when the economy was still closed.

Besides reforms, he also wrote on the issues of basic minimum income for all Indians. He said it should be done within a reasonable period of time and this minimum should be raised progressively as development expands.





The Commission is feeling saddened by the of the demise of T. N. Srinivasan. A towering figure whose iconic works in macroeconomics has left an indelible footprint for academic India. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and pray for peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/fG7LHM4A5F — Finance Commission of India (@15thFinCom) November 11, 2018

Just learned of the passing of economist T.N. Srinivasan. Very sad A great scholar, and a great gentleman, he was gentle and kind yet as intellectually sharp and acute as ever. This photo was taken last year after an RBI event. RIP, TN. pic.twitter.com/f6AyCsPvrq — Vivek Dehejia (@vdehejia) November 11, 2018

Saddened to learn of passing away of Prof A towering economist, brilliant author and great friend and supporter of India's liberalisation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 12, 2018

Great Indian economist, has died. His legacy: outstanding scholarship; principled belief in growth, free trade & multilateralism; unassuming; mentoring; and wit. A great TN quip:”Perfect examples of Self-Referential Systems are papers written by Indian economists.” — Arvind Subramanian (@arvindsubraman) November 11, 2018

Saddened by the passing away of Shri T. N. Srinivasan, a towering Indian economist. His contributions to macroeconomics & academia will always inspire future economist. My condolences to the bereaved family. May God render peace to the departed soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 12, 2018

also had a wicked wit. In 1991, he wrote that the Indian Marxists who still worshipped Lenin and Stalin should import the now demolished statues in Eastern Europe of these dictators under the customs category, Open General License. https://t.co/zFMhmtU9uZ — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 11, 2018