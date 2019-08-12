Takers for 5-kg cooking gas cylinders rise as Ujjwala gains steam

In an effort to solve the issue of low refills among Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) consumers, the government is going aggressively promoting the option to swap 5 kg cooking gas cylinder with the normal 14.2 kg cylinders.

Based on an estimate by oil marketing companies, since its inclusion in Ujjwala scheme, around 9.2 per cent of 5 kg refills of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were recorded last week. Based on an estimate by oil marketing companies (OMCs), of the 1,329,806 refills of 5 kg sold since its pan-Indian inception, about 122,332 were sold in the first week of August this ...