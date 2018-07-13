Talcher fertiliser plant revival on fast track, commissioning by 2022

Minister for took stock of the progress made with respect to the revival of operations of the fertiliser plant at (Odisha).

The revival activities of the plant to be powered by coal gasification technology is on the fast track, discussions during the meeting revealed. B C Tripathi, chairman-cum-managing director of (India) Ltd and Ashutosh Karnatak, director (projects) of the company attended the meeting among others.

Fertilizers Ltd (TFL) is a joint venture between GAIL, (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL). Touted as the country's first coal gasification-based fertilizer plant, the unit envisages urea production of 1.27 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The revival cost is estimated at Rs 116 billion.

Some of the key milestones achieved are environment clearance and selection of coal gasification technology, said J S Saini, chief executive officer at TFL. “Bids are under evaluation for the coal gasification unit and other major tenders for ammonia and urea plants have also been floated. Project site at is under readiness”, he added.

TFL has been allotted captive coal mine in the Talcher region. Mine development activity has commenced and is expected to ensure steady supply of the feedstock for maintaining continuous operations of the plant. Full-fledged project activities are expected to commence at Talcher site within a month and is targeted for commissioning by 2022.