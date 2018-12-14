Tale of two cities: On urban connectivity, Delhi races ahead of Mumbai

On urban mobility, Delhi and Mumbai have turned out to be very different.

While Delhi has nearly half a dozen expressways to transport people living in the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai lags behind in connectivity, despite a higher population. In the last one year, several expressways have come up in the NCR — the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal), the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) — to improve the traffic flow and reduce commuting time, especially for those who travel from neighbouring ...