Tamil Nadu to set up advanced manufacturing hub in partnership with WEF

Guidance, nodal investment promotion and facilitation agency of the state of Tamil Nadu has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish India’s first advanced manufacturing hub (AMHUB) in Tamil Nadu.
Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO, Guidance, Francisco Betti, Head of Advanced Manufacturing and Production, World Economic Forum and Ion Cronin, Project Lead, Advanced Manufacturing & Production, World Economic Forum witnessed the partnership between Guidance and the World Economic Forum on Wednesday evening.
The Advanced Manufacturing HUB or AMHUB is one of the 19 platforms designed by the WEF. This platform focuses on engaging entire regional production ecosystems to identify and address regional opportunities and challenges brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) by amplifying regional success stories, sharing best practices & incubating new partnerships, said Mittal.
AMHUB will help the production ecosystem in Tamil Nadu by identifying and addressing regional opportunities brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, highlighting and amplifying regional success stories globally and engaging directly with other AMHUBs through WEF’s network of AMHUBs to share best practices globally, he added.
“As an important contributor to the manufacturing sector in India, Tamil Nadu will utilise the AMHUB to adopt IoT and other emerging technologies for advanced manufacturing to sustain and create new avenues of manufacturing growth," said Mittal
“Advanced manufacturing will boost end-to-end manufacturing of high-tech and high-value products in Tamil Nadu and will shape the future of advanced manufacturing and production,” Mittal added.
