Tamil Nadu asks govt to settle Rs 56-bn IGST dues, give Rs 20-bn assistance

Tamil Nadu has asked the to settle Rs 54.26 billion Integrated (IGST) for 2017-18 and the ad hoc settlement of due for September 2018 immediately. Besides, the state also said that it should be compensated with a special assistance of Rs 20 billion for the unfair treatment that the state received under the

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K on Monday met in New Delhi and submitted a 20-point memorandum, seeking over Rs 400 billion for various schemes and projects. In the memorandum, it was stated that operates on the destination principle.

The collected is meant for distribution between the Centre and the states. Approximately, 50 per cent of the will accrue to the Centre and 50 per cent to states. The states would receive IGST in proportion to the consumption of goods and services on the destination principle.

However, a significant shortfall in the settlements of amounts due to Tamil Nadu was found and accordingly the state has asked the finance ministry for early settlement of the unsettled IGST to Tamil Nadu, which was to the tune of about Rs 56 billion.