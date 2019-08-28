Task force recommends four far-reaching changes in Income Tax Law

We may be seeing a new income tax law if the recommendations of the task force in re-writing the old Act are accepted and implemented. The panel, headed by CBDT member Akhilesh Ranjan, is said to have suggested four major things: tweaking personal income tax rates, cutting corporation tax rates to 25 per cent for all companies, domestic or foreign, doing away with dividend distribution tax (DDT) and easing the process of scrutiny and settling disputes.

Personal income tax The most crucial recommendation of the panel relates to personal income tax. It is understood to have ...