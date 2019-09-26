Tax cut will give much more in long run than revenue lost: Revenue Secy

Amid debate over the possibility of widening fiscal deficit because of the reduction in the corporation tax rates, announced last week by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Revenue Secretary A B Pandey tells Indivjal Dhasmana that the crucial parameter is whether the deficit number reflects disciplined fiscal behaviour of the central government.

This is what, he says, investors and the markets will be looking at. Edited excerpts: Why did the finance ministry decide to go for such an extensive step of steep corporation tax rate cuts? It is the time we understood that in a country of ...