Taxing digital giants: India wants to wait until 2020 for a global solution

Although taxing digital companies like Facebook, Google and Netflix is a pressing concern for developing countries like India, the report by the task force to overhaul the 58-year old income tax Act has refrained from making sweeping recommendations to that effect, owing to the ongoing negotiation at the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

According to people in the know, India wants to wait until 2020 for a global solution towards taxing the digital economy, rather than being seen going overboard on the issue unilaterally. However, in case of no globally accepted ...