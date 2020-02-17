Taxmen to ease rules for amnesty scheme, help assessees to meet deadline

Given the time constraints, the finance ministry is fine-tuning rules to make the Vivad se Vishwas scheme accommodative for those declaring money involved in disputes and paying tax on them over just a fortnight in March.

Besides instructing officers with the job of clearing applications online within a day once the Vivad se Vishwas Bill is enacted in March, the tax department will allow assessees to join the scheme without waiting for the withdrawal of cases from various judicial bodies. However, arranging for cash and getting timely company approval are among the key challenges ...