Tea Board wants better e-auction system, but won't lead overhaul process

Seeking better price discovery in the auctions and improvement in tea availability across the country, the of is working towards reforming the e-auction system it introduced 11 years ago, but wants to minimally intervene in this process.

Instead, it wants various stakeholders in the tea industry to lead the e-auction modernisation drive and come up with the requisite software and platform which in effect is expected to better price realisations.

“The would like to have the best system in the world but it will intervene minimally in the process,” Arun Kumar Ray, deputy chairman of the said in Kolkata during the Annual General Meeting of the (ITA).

Later, Ray clarified it is better if various stakeholders from the tea sector itself come up with a platform that addresses the nitty-gritties of the trade and the practical problems they face in the e-auction process.

In May 2016, the Tea Board had launched a pan- auction module aimed at creating a common marketplace for buyers and sellers and improving prices. However, the module snapped for sometime on the day of its launch, prompting buyers, sellers and brokers to raise problems ranging from settlement of payment, to cataloguing to price discovery.

Although it is in place, improvisation of the auction process has been suggested by various stakeholders in the tea industry.

Ray said the Tea Board can provide for the necessary funds to implement upgrading the current e-auction mechanism, but the leadership has to come in from the industry itself.

Azam Monem, the outgoing chairman of ITA, said, “The digitalisation of the auction system way back in 2007 held the promise of reduction in costs and fair-price discovery for the producer. The system now needs an overhaul and reforms brought in to eliminate wastage and bring in more efficiencies. There is thus a need to re-examine the high costs including free sampling, bidding processes and efficient logistics.”

Tea producers are seeking a single platform for buyer and seller to operate irrespective of where the teas are stored and want the Board to do away with the mandatory norm of selling half the estate’s produce via auctions.

Moreover, in order to prune and logistics costs related to e-auctions, after seeking the Tea Board's approval, ITA is looking for an expert to work out solutions for introducing ex-estate sales.

ITA has also got a consultant to carry out trials of a swap mechanism that's already in its eighth week of trials.

According to Monem, such swaps can enable a producer to maintain a constant cash flow week-on-week, despite price volatility, even while alllowinh smaller bought leaf producers to hedge their future sale realisations with the green leaf prices.

“The buyers also benefit where they have an opportunity to lock in prices at their lowest point and buy the physical tea closer to the time of usage, thus saving on inventory and storage cost”, he added.

This system will need approval from the financial regulators once implemented on real-time basis.

Ray indicated it was time individual tea firms and the industry in general started tightening their belts and came up with solutions to their problems on their own, with the Tea Board facilitating the funding.

“As a government body, we can assist you (tea producers) but the leadership has to come from you. We can give you the required funds,” Ray said, adding that producers need to adapt themselves to global changing tastes and consumer preferences.

“Low-priced tea is something people no longer want -– you have to go for quality. The governments of Assam and West Bengal have made it clear that labour costs will remain higher; now you know the game already -– it's just you have to play it a bit better,” he told the tea producing firms.

Tea firms are in talks with e-commerce giant and other portals for their global foray into the packet tea space in -– a key untapped market for Indian exporters -- and other countries. While McLeod McLeod is working on its packaging to mark its big retail trade push, Ray advised such companies to treat as a specialised market and cater to niche demands.

“If we (India) are making tea for 200 years, they (China) are doing it for over 2,000 years and know it better than us. So you (tea producers) have to understand what exactly the Chinese consumers want, then go for product differentiation and maybe come up with niche products,” Ray said.

China accounts for just a little over four per cent of the total annual exports from and is primarily a green tea market. On the other hand, India is a major black tea producer as well as consumer market.

However, a section of the Chinese youth now prefers black tea with milk where a potential market for Indian exporters lies.



