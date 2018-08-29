Telangana power cos want to collect Rs 6.10/unit from EV charging stations

power utilities have proposed to levy Rs 6.10 per unit at Low Tension (LT) level and Rs 6.10 along with the time of day (ToD) charges at High Tension (HT) level from the upcoming electric vehicle (EV) charging stations while seeking a separate category for charging.

The two have submitted these latest filings to the state electricity regulatory commission (TSERC) with lowered rates as compared to what they had proposed in their earlier filings.

Earlier this year had declined to approve a separate consumer category for charging stations as was proposed in the annual revenue requirement (ARR) filings submitted by in December last year, stating that it was too early to introduce a new category for the same.

The new tariff rates are expected to encourage people to look at as a viable option when compared to the steep commercial rates proposed by the power utilities in December. They had proposed slab-based rates starting at Rs 7.50 per for the consumption of the first 100 units to as high as Rs 10 per unit for consumption of electricity beyond 500 units by the charging stations.

While the level drawing of power will cost Rs 6.10 per unit round the clock, the same at level will be charged at Rs 7.10 per unit between 6 AM and 10 AM in the morning. Between 6 PM and 10 PM in the evening it costs Rs 5.10 per unit. During the daytime, between 10 AM and 6 PM, the tariff will be the same as charged at the level.

have approached the regulator with modified tariff proposals for charging since the work on setting up of at Metro Rail stations and other places in the city have already started by public as well as private sector players.

The Discoms have come up with lower charges after the Union amended the tariff policy in May that the tariff for EV charging has to be less than or equal to the average cost of supply. The average cost of supply at the state level has been determined as Rs 6.04 per unit for the financial year 2018-19.

is one of the first few states to have come up with a separate tariff for EV charging after the had amended the tariff policy. In June Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (MSEDEL) had proposed to charge Rs 6 per unit from at both and voltage levels.

The state electricity regulator has invited comments and suggestions from general public until September 12, 2018 before approving the tariff under a separate EV charging stations/ battery swap category as requested by the distribution licensees.