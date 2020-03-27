Telangana govt to buy Kharif produce from farmers as mandis remain closed

Telangana government will purchase all produce, including rice and pulses, from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) this Kharif season, as the agriculture markets remain closed as part of the ongoing lockdown being enforced till April 14.

Announcing this today, chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said his government has been in talking to the (RBI) on funding and payment requirements in this regard. According to the chief minister, the government would need Rs 35,000 crore to buy all the standing crops in the state.

Chief minister Rao said the government was going to purchase the agriculture commodities from farmers at their respective villages and deposit the money directly into their accounts.

The government, however, will not interfere if private traders purchase the produce from farmers by paying the MSP. "Farmers are at liberty to sell their produce either to the government or to private businessmen," chief minister Rao said.

Stating that the the ongoing lock-down will continue up to April 15 in Telangana as in other states of the country, the chief minister expressed confidence that the people will extend their cooperation in containing the spread of coronavirus by following social distancing and other precautions.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have jumped to 59 with as many as 10 new cases reported on a single day today.