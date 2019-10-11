Telcos' stand on high-frequency bands puts 5G auction in a spot

India’s 5G journey has got a jolt with telecom operators telling the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that the stiff conditions imposed on using crucial 26 GHz spectrum are not acceptable because they will make deploying services financially unviable on the band.

The conditions entail, among other things, using lower power on antennas, limiting coverage manifold. Telcos have made it clear that the move will delay the rollout of 5G and discourage them from participating in the upcoming auction of 5G services, scheduled for the end of this year, especially because the ...