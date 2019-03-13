TERI to set up incubation centre in Odisha for biotech solutions

(TERI), one of country’s leading think-tanks, will set up an industrial incubation facility, the TERI-Deakin Nanobiotechnology Research Centre, in Odisha.

The facility will support development of biotechnology solutions to address issues affecting agriculture, environment and energy.

“The Odisha government is making significant efforts to promote innovation, and latest effort being launching of the Odisha Biotechnology Policy-2018 that is based on three key pillars-- innovation, entrepreneurship and investment. The (TDNBC) offers to participate and to support the state government’s vision to promote and to assist further in implementing innovation and translational research”, said Alok Adholeya, senior director (sustainable agriculture) at

The TERI-Deakin unit was set up for developing innovative nanobiotechnology-based solutions to address the current challenges in the field of agriculture and environment. It brings together the complementary expertise of in agriculture, biotechnology, green energy, bio-remediation and nanotechnology and Deakin’s expertise in material, chemical and physical sciences.

The start-ups coming up at the incubation facility will have access to infrastructure facilities, equipment, and co-working space to accelerate technology development.

Entrepreneurs will also be provided required mentorship and guidance from experts in the field of biotechnology that address issues related to agriculture, environment and energy among others.