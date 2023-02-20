JUST IN
The high road to net zero: How CCUS can speed up India's transition plan
India Inc sees winter chill as no big ticket deals in January: Report
India's GDP growth in FY23 expected to be 7%, FY24 at 6%: Acuite Ratings
Chatroom: 'Seller and buyer can agree to deviate from Incoterms'
Total monthly leasing activity down 56% MoM in January, but up 93% YoY
Moderation in India's trade deficit could be transitory: Acuite Ratings
FAME investigations: Subsidy crunch hurting electric two-wheeler makers
Simplified filings: RoC approval not required for most corporate actions
165 IBC liquidation cases saw 94% asset value erosion since 2016: Report
Few takers for skill development as students shy away from ITI ecosystem
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India Inc sees winter chill as no big ticket deals in January: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The high road to net zero: How CCUS can speed up India's transition plan

Carbon capture utilisation technology can play a crucial role in reducing CO2 emissions, provided the government shapes a workable regulatory framework first

Topics
Climate Change | CO2 emissions | Net-Zero

S Dinakar 

The high road to net zero: How CCUS can speed up Indiaâ€™s transition plan
So, if India seeks carbon neutrality by 2070 it needs to find a way to make it work, locally

What is clear, so far, is that India, the world’s third largest emitter of CO2, needs a “thali” treatment — of renewables, electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen, and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) — to meet net-zero commitments. The question is, where does carbon capture fit in this mix?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 18:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.