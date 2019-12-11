The luck factor: How FM Nirmala stacks up against her predecessors

It is not easy to be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman right now. As she heads into her second budget, the economy is facing its worst slowdown in 26 quarters, inflation is inching up, with the Reserve Bank of India revising its forecast to 5.1-4.7 per cent for the second half of 2019-20.

It also reduced its GDP growth forecast for the year to 5 per cent, from 6.1 per cent earlier. Meanwhile, all the available data for October and November so far indicates that the October-December quarter may not be that much better than the previous two quarters. The government expects a recovery ...