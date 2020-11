The Trilateral Highway from India to Thailand that went on the slow lane

The India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway that starts from India and goes to Thailand via Myanmar is at the centre of the transport diplomacy among ASEAN countries.

The highway's Imphal-Moreh portion on the Indian side, however, is expected to be completed only by 2023, more than two decades after it was conceptualised. The transnational highway connectivity was envisaged to enable trade from India to the other ASEAN nations. "One of the packages is complete and the other two are yet to start, we hope to complete the Imphal-Moreh portion in 2-3 years," an ...