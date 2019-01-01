There is juice in it: Sugarcane-based ethanol can help India's energy needs

Since the 1973-74 oil crisis triggered by the Yom Kippur war when an Arab oil embargo was targeted at countries supporting Israel, there is always a trade-off between the fossil fuel and ethanol, an environment friendly biofuel, depending on how the prices of oil and sugar behave.

To refresh memory, between the start of the embargo in October 1973 and its withdrawal in March 1974, oil prices zoomed from $3 to $12 a barrel. Then again, during the 1979 oil crisis linked to Iranian revolution, oil took another giant leap to $39.50 a barrel, fuelling further the Brazilian interest in ...