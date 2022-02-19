Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials

The third wave of the pandemic impacted of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Bizom data notes that while other categories’ took a hit, commodity (edible oil, rice, wheat flour) remained high as people focused on essentials.

“Over the last year, we have seen an uptick in packaged foods consumption driven by increased out of home consumption resulting from increased travel and enabled by high vaccination rates across the country,” Akshay D'Souza, chief of growth & insights at Bizom said.





Home-care sales have been trending lower for the last few months as the high obsession on health and hygiene continues to taper down, he added.