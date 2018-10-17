This is how the Modi govt is planning to meet the fiscal deficit target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government asked state-run companies to buy back shares as it seeks to raise as much as Rs 200 billion ($2.7 billion) to meet the fiscal deficit target, according to people familiar with the matter.

& Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC), Ltd., Indian Corp.(IOC) and India Ltd.(OIL) are among companies that have been asked to repurchase shares, the people said asking not to be named as the information is not public. A decision on the pricing has been left to boards, they said.

The government has raised Rs 97 billion selling state assets since April 1, a little over one-tenth of what it needs to cut the budget deficit to 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year. National Aluminium Co., India Ltd. and KIOCL Ltd. are also among firms asked to consider a buyback, the people said.

Finance ministry spokesman D S Malik didn’t immediately respond to two phone calls to his office.